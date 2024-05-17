Thirteenth Entrant Announced For MLW Battle Riot VI

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that CONTRA’s new mystery crusader is the thirteenth entrant in their upcoming Battle Riot VI match on Saturday, June 1st at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The winner of which will receive a title shot anytime and anywhere.

You can check out the full announcement below:

CONTRA’s new crusader to debut in Battle RIOT June 1

CONTRA vows to take the Battle RIOT by force with their mysterious newest member.

MLW has received a propaganda message from CONTRA declaring CONTRA Unit’s new crusader will enter the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

CONTRA vows to inject anarchy into MLW June 1st at the Battle Riot.

The international cabal will unleash its newest soldier as CONTRA aims to takeover MLW’s biggest event by force.

CONTRA’s commander, Mads Krule Krugger, has called upon a crusader from “far away to rise up for the cause”

Who will emerge from the shadows at the Battle Riot?

When the clock counts down to zero, the world will shake when CONTRA’s new crusader is revealed.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entrants… and there will be no disqualifications! Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWLive.com or Ticketmaster and see it go down Saturday, June 1 in Atlanta.