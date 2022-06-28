Ticket News for ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV in Lowell, MA

Ring Of Honor will make its pay-per-view return on Saturday, July 23, with Death Before Dishonor, as it was revealed on Sunday night during the Forbidden Door event. On Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m. Eastern, tickets will go on sale at AEWTix.com and ROHTix.com. The Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, will host the show.

Although no matches have been set yet, the main banner for the event features advertisements for Jonathan Gresham, Wheeler Yuta, Mercedes Martinez, Samoa Joe, FTR, and Jay Lethal.