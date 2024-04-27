Tickets For MLW’s Return To New York City Now On Sale

Major League Wrestling (MLW) issued a press release, where it was announced that tickets for their return to New York City on Thursday, August 29th for the promotion’s Summer of the Beasts event from the Melrose Ballroom is now on sale.

Tickets now available for NYC return on August 29

Get your tickets today at MLWNYC.com and see MLW LIVE.

Tickets are now on sale for Major League Wrestling’s return to New York City on Thursday, August 29 for MLW Summer of the Beasts, live from the Melrose Ballroom.

Fans can buy tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.com.