TJPW Tokyo Joshi Pro 23 Results – January 4, 2023

Yuki Aino defeated Himawari via Venus DDT (6:05)

Tag Team Match

Moka Miyamoto & Juria Nagano defeated Arisu Endo & Wakana Uehara by submission via Rashomon on Uehara (9:15)

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Nao Kakuta,Mahiro Kiryu & Kaya Toribami defeated Raku,Pom Harajuku & Haruna Neko via Shiden Kai on Neko (8:36)

New Years Special Match

Shoko Nakajima & Hyper Misao both win when they grabbed the Hit (14:53)

Princess Of Princess Title #1 Contenders 6 Woman Battle Royal

Mizuki defeated Rika Tatsumi,Maki Itoh,Yuki Kamifuku,Hikari Noa & Suzume via Cutie Special on Itoh (16:58)

International Princess Title Match

Miu Watanabe (c) defeated Trish Adora via Tear Drop (10:34) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

Princess Tag Team Title Match

Wasteland War Party defeated Reiwa AA Cannon (c) via Master Blaster on Yuki Arai (11:29) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!)

Princess Of Princess Title Match

Yuka Sakazaki (c) defeated Miyu Yamashita via Magical Girl Chicken Dude (6:08) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)