TNA Makes History-Making Ultimate X Announcement For Hard To Kill

History will be made at TNA Hard To Kill 2024.

For the second time in company history, the Knockouts will be competing in an Ultimate X match at the upcoming TNA Wrestling pay-per-view next month.

“For only the second time in history, the Knockouts will compete in Ultimate X at Hard To Kill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas,” read the announcement.

