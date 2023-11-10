TNA World Title Match Announced For Hard To Kill 2024

The TNA World Championship match for the company’s pay-per-view kicking off the new year has been announced.

On Friday, IMPACT Wrestling announced via social media that Alex Shelley will be putting his TNA World Championship on-the-line against former champion Moose at Hard To Kill 2024.

TNA Hard To Kill 2024 is scheduled to take place at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 13, airing live via pay-per-view.

Check out the announcement regarding Alex Shelley vs. Moose for the 1/13 pay-per-view below.