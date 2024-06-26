TNA Wrestling Announces Signing Of Sinner & Saint

TNA Wrestling signed a new tag-team this week.

On Wednesday, the promotion announced that they have signed tag-team duo Sinner and Saint.

From TNAWrestling.com:

TNA Wrestling Signs Electrifying Tag Team Sinner & Saint

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has signed the exciting, energetic tag team Sinner & Saint. Judas Icarus (Sinner) and Travis Williams (Saint), former bitter rivals, have been teaming since December 2022. Both live in British Columbia, Canada.

Get To Know Sinner & Saint:

SINNER

Age: 26

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 187-pounds

Years Wrestling: 8

Trained By: Eddie Osborne

Getting Hooked On Pro Wrestling: “The characters and drama. I began watching due to the variety of wrestlers and their personalities.”

All-time Favorite Wrestlers: Eddie Guerrero and Minoru Suzuki

Sporting Past: Played soccer and hockey.

Away From Wrestling: “I am an outreach worker in Vancouver and work at shelters. I am learning Spanish in my free time and studying to become a social worker.”

Strength of Sinner & Saint: “We’re synchronized; we live together, train together and are each other’s greatest support.”

SAINT

Age: 25

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 190-pounds

Years Wrestling: 7

Trained By: Nicole Matthews, Artemis Spencer and Tony Baroni

Getting Hooked On Pro Wrestling: “Finding it on TV with my dad, then discovering independent wrestling.”

All-time Favorite Wrestlers: Jeff Hardy, Roderick Strong and CM Punk

Sporting Past: Played football, rugby and was an amateur wrestler in high school.

Away From Wrestling: Enjoys hiking, surfing, and spending time with my family.

Strength of Sinner & Saint: Adaptability and wide-ranging skill set.

Sinner & Saint will be in-action this Friday & Saturday, June 28-29, as TNA Wrestling brings back-to-back nights of pro wrestling at the prestigious 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The TNA television trucks will capture all the in-ring action both nights for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EST every Thursday night (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

Tickets for both Philadelphia shows are now on-sale at TNAWrestling.com and 2300arena.com.

# # #

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., TNA Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 120 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.