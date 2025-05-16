TNA Wrestling, Zone·ify Announced Stacked Lineup For ‘The Border Brawl’ On 5/25

The following press release was issued:

ZONE·IFY AND TNA WRESTLING ANNOUNCE LINEUP FOR “THE BORDER BRAWL”

MEGA EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE MAY 25 IN NIAGARA FALLS AND STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON ZONE·IFY IN THE US AND CANADA

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW THROUGH TICKETS.COM AND ZONE.TV

NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA, May 16, 2025 — Let the battle begin! Zone·ify and TNA Wrestling today announced the lineup for the highly anticipated event “The Border Brawl.” Being held May 25 at the Niagara Convention Center, America and Canada will settle their differences the old-fashioned way: with steel chairs, smack talk, and suplexes.

Forget diplomacy — this one’s going to be settled with piledrivers, fisticuffs, and a whole lot of trash talk. The live and streamed event starts at 5:00 pm ET followed by a fan meet and greet. The entire show will stream exclusively and for free on Zone·ify, available on Roku, Fire TV, Google Android TV, Comcast Xfinity TV, Cox Contour TV, Rogers Xfinity TV, Videotron Helix TV, Buckeye and MaxxSouth TV, Smart TVs, mobile devices, and the web. Tickets are on sale now through Tickets.com and Zone.TV.

The star-studded lineup for “The Border Brawl” includes:

* Flag Match: Nic Nemeth (USA) vs. Santino Marella (Canada)

* Matt Hardy (USA) vs. Eric Young (Canada)

* Tessa Blanchard (USA) vs. Jody Threat (Canada)

* Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) (USA) vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams (Canada)

* Hardcore Match: Tommy Dreamer (USA) vs. Champagne Singh (Canada)

* Victoria Crawford (USA) vs. Courtney Rush (Canada)

* Moose and JDC (USA) vs. Channing Decker and Jesse Bieber (Canada)

* Frankie Kazarian (USA) vs. Cody Deaner (Canada)

* Sami Callihan (USA) vs. William Trudeau (w/ The Personal Concierge) (Canada)

The Border Brawl features noteworthy coaches for both countries:

USA

* Rampage Jackson (Team USA Coach)

* Kelly Kelly (Team USA Assistant Coach)

CANADA

* Jacques Rougeau (Team Canada Coach)

* Allie (Team Canada Assistant Coach)

In the spirit of unity and impact beyond the ring, a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit nonprofit organizations that support injured veterans and service members in their journey of healing and recovery. By attending The Border Brawl, fans will not only witness an unforgettable night of body slams and border pride — they’ll also be supporting real-life warriors who’ve fought for and served.

Zone·ify, available on over 422 million devices and in 16 million Pay TV households, delivers curated live content, FAST channels, and events like nothing else on the digital landscape. Partnering with TNA Wrestling, this event brings together decades of ring drama, nationalist tension, and a shared love of over-the-top theatrics.

ABOUT ZONE·IFY

Zone·ify is a free, ad-supported streaming platform delivering live events, FAST channels, movies, short-form content, and exclusive programming to audiences across the U.S. and Canada. Available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Comcast, DIRECTV, Cox, Rogers, Bell, mobile devices, and the web, Zone·ify reaches over 422 million consumer devices and 16 million Pay TV households. With 75+ curated channels, a growing slate of live ring sports, and bold original content, Zone·ify is where niche meets mainstream — all in one place, always free. Learn more at www.zoneify.tv.

ABOUT TNA WRESTLING

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.