TNA Wrestling Nearing Major Media Rights Deal

TNA Wrestling could be heading to a bigger broadcast platform soon.

In a new interview with Ariel Helwani, Anthem Sports Group President Carlos Silva confirmed that the company is deep into negotiations for a new media rights deal and teased that an official announcement may arrive within the next few months.

“We want to find a bigger platform. We’ve got CAA helping us,” Silva revealed. “We’re actively in the middle of it—if I could get a few things done, I’d love to tell you. We are close.”

Silva noted that TNA has been in talks since early 2025, but discussions have rapidly accelerated over the last two months. Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is leading the effort to secure a more prominent home for TNA iMPACT!, which currently airs on AXS TV.

“We’ve been working on it since the beginning of the year, really since I joined,” Silva said. “It’s really accelerated over the last 60 days.”

Silva also dropped a major hint about TNA’s long-term goals: a move to live broadcasts 52 weeks a year. While that vision might not kick off immediately in 2026, it’s clearly a priority in their future programming strategy.

“I think we could be in a 60-90 day window to get something done,” Silva explained. “It would come into play at the end of 2025. Maybe it wouldn’t go live in January straight away for all 52 weeks, but we would certainly lean into that.”

As far as what night of the week iMPACT! would air on, Silva said TNA is flexible, but mindful of scheduling conflicts with WWE and AEW.

TNA is building toward its next PPV, Slammiversary, on Saturday, July 19th. The event is expected to feature several marquee matches and may serve as a launchpad for whatever announcements are next regarding TNA’s future home.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage of TNA’s media rights negotiations, weekly iMPACT! results, and all news leading into Slammiversary.