Matt Hardy Teases TNA Bound For Glory Could Be The End For The Hardy Boys

The Hardy Boys are preparing for one of the most important matches of their legendary careers, as they defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against Team 3D in a bout billed as “The Final Battle” at TNA Bound for Glory.

Appearing on the TMZ Inside The Ring podcast with Branson Quirke and Roger Corral, Matt Hardy was asked what could happen if he and Jeff were to lose the belts to The Dudley Boyz in their final encounter.

Matt admitted that such a loss would spark serious conversations about the brothers’ futures, including the possibility of retirement and Hall of Fame recognition. “I mean, hypothetically, if that did happen, if we went to Bound for Glory and the Dudleys won the TNA World Tag Team Titles, I think we would have to take a long, hard look in the mirror and just kind of judge where we’re at. And like, you know, is it time to ride off into the sunset and do the TNA Hall of Fame? Time to do the WWE Hall of Fame? You know, we’ll see.”

Despite the speculation, Hardy emphasized that both he and Jeff still feel strong heading into the high-stakes showdown. “Right now, we’re feeling really good, and we’re going to try and rock and roll like it’s 2001.”

The Hardy Boys vs. Team 3D: The Final Battle takes place October 12 at TNA Bound for Glory, marking D-Von Dudley’s farewell match and the final chapter in one of wrestling’s greatest tag team rivalries.