Updated Ticket Sales For TNA’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed details about ticket sales for TNA’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers the period from Thursday, September 4th, through Sunday, October 12th, offering insight into TNA’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– TNA iMPACT Tapings on Thursday, September 4th in Minneapolis has 482 tickets sold.

– TNA iMPACT Tapings on Friday, September 5th in Minneapolis has 628 tickets sold.

– TNA Victory Road on Friday, September 26th in Edmonton has 1,564 tickets sold.

– TNA iMPACT Tapings on Saturday, September 27th in Edmonton has 1,420 tickets sold.

– TNA Bound For Glory on Sunday, October 12th in Lowell has 2,928 tickets sold.