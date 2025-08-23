Matt Hardy Ranks Hardys And Dudleys As Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Teams

As the Hardy Boys prepare for their “Final Battle” against Team 3D at TNA Bound for Glory, Matt Hardy is making a bold claim about tag team wrestling greatness.

Speaking on the TMZ Inside The Ring podcast with Branson Quirke and Roger Corral, Hardy was asked where he ranks his team among the all-time best.

He pointed to both the Hardys and their longtime rivals, the Dudleys, as standing above the rest. “I honestly think it’s, you know, the Road Warriors would have been so different in this era,” Hardy explained. “They were the first-ever tag team main event. They were two huge stars, and people wanted to see them just come out and massacre people. But in this day and age, you still have to be able to produce good matches, along with telling good stories.”

Hardy then declared that the conversation ultimately comes down to just two teams. “I think it’s different. It changes over time. It’s hard for me not to see the top two tag teams that have had the most longevity and most success, as the Hardys and Dudleys,” he said. “So literally, I think at Bound for Glory, you have the top two tag teams of all time going at it one last time.”

The Hardy Boys will defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against Team 3D in their final encounter at Bound for Glory.