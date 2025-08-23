Jordynne Grace Provides An Update On Jonathan Gresham’s Health

WWE NXT star Jordynne Grace spoke with Adrian Hernandez about various topics, including a health update on her husband, Jonathan Gresham, following his two strokes.

Grace said, “It was very scary. He’s actually bounced back incredibly well. He’s at 100 percent. He’s cleared right now to do pretty much everything, like work out. Everything besides wrestle. It’s insane, and I said the same thing. I talked to the doctor about it extensively.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘This is crazy.’ But they say, basically, he’s so young and that’s why he bounced back so fast. They’re really now just trying to figure out why this might have happened, but, there’s this whole thing of like, you know, maybe we’ll never know.”

Grace added, “Maybe it was just a COVID complication. Sometimes these things just happen. So hopefully we’ll be able to figure it out at some point but he will be cleared to go back to wrestling in like a matter of weeks.”

On Naomi announcing she’s pregnant:

“I guessed it, honestly, before anything else and I was texting someone and I was like, ‘I bet that she was pregnant during Evolution and I bet that that baby had a championship on it before it was even born.’ That baby’s already a legend and when the news got confirmed and everything, I sent her a video of a big, jacked toddler baby and I said, ‘You better start CrossFit now so the baby can come out like this.’”

You can check out Grace’s comments in the video below.

