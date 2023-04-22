Tom Hannifan Offers Strong Praise For IMPACT Commentary Legend

Ton Hannifan has a lot of respect for Mike Tenay.

After re-signing to remain with IMPACT Wrestling, commentator Tom Hannifan took to social media to reply to a tweet containing a clip of Samoa Joe’s promotional debut, which featured Tenay on the call.

Hannifan offered high praise for Tenay.

“Mike Tenay made this guy feel special in 45 seconds…just with words,” Hannifan wrote. “Rehwoldt & I have a hell of standard to strive for on commentary in IMPACT.”

Hannifan continued, “It’s an honor and a privilege to sit in the same chair as Mike Tenay once did.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of IMPACT Wrestling commentator Tom Hannifan.