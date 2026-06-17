Tony D’Angelo Talks About Beef He Has With A Certain Kind Of Fan

Tony D’Angelo recently appeared as a guest on the Complex Graps podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

The following are some of the highlights.

On if he has a specific song that he listens to before he takes part in a match: “I like listening to soundtracks, movie soundtracks. Specifically like Hans Zimmer soundtracks. Dude, that stuff gets me going.”

On fans that pick and choose when to call NXT a developmental brand: “Absolutely. I take a lot of pride in it and I know the rest of my co-workers take a lot of pride in it. It’s annoying sometimes because people pick and choose when to call it developmental and when to call it the third brand, you know what I mean? I see it, the rest of my co-workers, I know Shawn Michaels sees it as a third brand because that’s just what it is. Oh, we had an off week or there was a bad match, see that’s why it’s developmental. It’s just all BS and it’s all just noise. We’re gonna keep doing our thing by continuing to represent WWE and NXT as a whole in a positive way. Keep chugging along. All the people that say negative stuff, it’s just noise. Who cares. We have a goal in mind and we’re gonna continue to do that.”

Watch the complete Tony D’Angelo interview via the YouTube player embedded below.