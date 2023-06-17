Tony Khan Clears Up Rumors About A Hard Roster Split For AEW Dynamite And Collision

Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio this week to hype the premiere episode of Collision, which will air tonight at 8PM ET on TNT.

Mark Henry asked Khan when he has time to rest and breathe: “Well, it’s a great question. Really I love what I’m doing so much that it doesn’t feel like work because I love wrestling and I love football and it’s what I like to be doing if I wasn’t at work…”

On CM Punk and Collision, Khan stated that tonight’s show will be one of the most attended shows for AEW this year, and that fans are eager to hear what he has to say.

Khan was asked if the roster would be split evenly between Dynamite and Collision. He stated, “Nope, it’s not a separate roster. In fact, you’re seeing people that are wrestling on this show that just wrestled on Wednesday where we follow up on what happened with Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue match for the AEW Women’s World Championship…”

Khan continued, “No, it’s not a separate roster. It gives us an opportunity to showcase a lot of the top stars in AEW and feature certain stars week to week. I never said there would be a hard roster split. In recent media appearances, I’ve been making it pretty clear that it won’t be and it’s a great opportunity for the fans to see featured stars on these Dynamite shows and Collision shows week in and week out. But also we can have rivalries carry over between shows and utilize the shows to make follow-up matches or settle grudges or book big title matches…”

Dave Lagreca discussed Punk’s return and some of the drama surrounding him, but he believes Punk’s return will be beneficial to AEW and everyone involved. “I think so too. It’s going to be really great to have CM Punk back in Chicago. It’s gonna be great to have CM Punk back in AEW. He’s a huge star and it’s gonna be really really exciting for the fans tomorrow night on Collision.”

Khan expressed his desire to revive Saturday night wrestling as a tradition, and he is very excited about it.

Khan was asked if he had any doubts about Punk’s return. Khan did not directly respond, but did say that some issues would be addressed tonight Collision. Khan did say that he’s always wanted to see Punk return to the ring, and he’s thrilled that it’s finally happening.