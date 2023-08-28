Tony Khan Confirms There Was A Backstage Incident At AEW All In

As PWMania.com reported, CM Punk and Jack Perry reportedly were involved in a backstage incident at the 2023 All In PPV event. Click here for more information on what reportedly occurred.

AEW President Tony Khan commented on the reports during All In’s post-show press conference.

Khan said, “I can’t comment on it at this time beyond what I’m about to say. Yes, there was an incident backstage before we went live on tonight’s show. We are investigating it, and until I learn more about what happened, I can’t comment on it at this time, but I did want to be honest with you and tell you that that is the case.”

You can watch the complete media scrum below: