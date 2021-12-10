Tony Khan Making Plans To Help Out Ring of Honor

It was announced on Thursday that Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido has been pulled from this Saturday’s Final Battle PPV event due to a positive Covid-19 test result. ROH will be going on hiatus after this show for the first quarter of 2022.

During Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the matter:

“I’ll be doing some things to support them in their last show to make it a good show for them.”

“…Over the weekend, I am going to lend some support to them and try and help them out because it’s the right thing to do.”