AEW Star Teases In-Ring Return Following Medical Clearance

A well-known AEW wrestler could be returning to in-ring action soon.

In April, AEW released Stu Grayson, Dasha Kuret (ring announcer), Anthony Henry, Dalton Castle’s Boys, Slim J, Gravity, Jose The Assistant, Parker Boudreaux, and Jora Johl.

Fans rallied around Henry, who had been sidelined with a jaw injury since March when he was released. The injury occurred while he was working at a Deadlock Pro Wrestling match in which Bryan Keith retained the DPW National Championship.

He needed surgery to repair his broken jaw. Following the backlash, AEW President Tony Khan announced that he had reversed his decision to release Henry and would bring him back once he was medically cleared.

He was a member of the Workhosemen on ROH TV, and their most recent AEW bout was in January on Collision, when they defeated Sting and Darby Allin.

On Monday, Henry tweeted that he has been medically cleared and could return as soon as this week.