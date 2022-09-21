Tony Khan on What He’s Learned Since AEW All Out Incident and Who’s Helped Him

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio in an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, host Dave Lagreca asked Khan what he has learned after the AEW All Out media scrum that led to the fight between CM Punk and The Elite.

Khan said, “Don’t forget you have great people around you, no matter who you are. There’s people you can talk to. Everybody’s got different situations. You have family, friends, people at work, people at school. Don’t forget there’s people that care about you that want to see you succeed. We have a lot of stuff happening but there are a lot of great people at AEW that wanna make the company go and no matter what the problem is, those are people that are gonna be here and wanna make the company work. Before the tournament of champions, a lot of the people in the tournament of champions stepped up and said ‘I don’t care what’s happening, I love this place, I love you and I want to make it great and I’m here for whatever you need.’ To hear those kinds of words of reassurance from people like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson, it really means a lot. And then having a lot of the people return no matter what you think of them but having people come back to AEW that were away and their returns mean a lot whether it’s Samoa Joe, who is one of the biggest wrestling stars of all time and is a great presence in the locker room, it’s great to have him back. Or even MJF who has made a big difference on TV. I don’t agree with everything he says but I do think the wrestling fans love to see MJF on the shows every Wednesday. It makes a big difference for AEW and for Dynamite on TBS when he’s there. It’s really been about the fans rallying around AEW…”

Nothing, according to Khan, compares to Brodie Lee’s death as the low point in AEW. He stated, “For me, I’ve learned a lot but the most important thing I think is whatever position you’re in, no matter how you may feel, if your back is up against the wall just remember there’s people there that you can turn to, if that makes sense.”

