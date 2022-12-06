Tony Schiavone Names WrestleMania Match He Would Have Enjoyed Calling

Tony Schiavone recently took part in another “Ask Tony Live” question-and-answer stream where he fielded questions on a wide-variety of topics.

During the stream, the AEW broadcast team member with a long career that included runs in the NWA, WCW and briefly in WWE as a commentator spoke about WrestleMania matches and which one he would have liked to been part of.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the WrestleMania 25 match in 2009 between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker: “You’re not going to find a better match than that ever.”

On the WrestleMania match he would have liked to call: “I wouldn’t have minded calling Flair’s last match with Shawn Michaels, you know the ‘I’m sorry, I love you.’ That would have been pretty cool to call that one as well, to be a part of it. That would have been probably another one that I wish I would have been able to call.”

