Top AEW Star Files To Trademark His Moniker

AEW star HOOK filed to trademark the “Coldhearted Handsome Devil” moniker with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on May 9th for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

HOOK made his first appearance in All Elite Wrestling on the November 25th, 2020 episode of Dynamite, when he aligned himself with his father and pro wrestling legend Taz as part of Team Taz. HOOK then made his AEW in-ring debut two days later on an episode of Rampage against Fuego Del Sol.

HOOK is a former one-time FTW Champion, with a title reign of 238 days.

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”