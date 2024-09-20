Top AEW Star Set To Return Sooner Than Originally Expected

AEW will soon welcome back one of its leading stars.

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page are speaking following their Unsanctioned Steel Cage Match at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The match featured a series of intense moments, highlighted by falls onto a cinderblock. Swerve delivered a powerful foot stomp right through the table, then seized a piece of charred wood to strike Page in the head.

In the end, Page used a needle to stab him in the mouth. Page delivered a chair shot to Swerve’s head, knocking him out. After the show, reports indicated that Strickland would be taking a break from AEW.

According to the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has shared that sources indicate Swerve’s return is expected to occur sooner than initially anticipated. As the WrestleDream pay-per-view event approaches on October 12th in Swerve’s home state of Washington, it’s only fitting that he makes an appearance on the show.

The exact timing of his return remains uncertain.