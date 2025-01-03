Top NJPW Star’s Contract Set To Expire Soon

NJPW may soon face the possibility of losing one of its top stars as contract renewals loom in mid-January, a common period for talent negotiations within the promotion. Current IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay’s contract is reportedly set to expire soon.

According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, sources within NJPW expect Finlay to remain with the company, emphasizing that NJPW is interested in retaining him. Over the past year, Finlay has solidified his position as a top star and the leader of the War Dogs faction, playing a significant role in the promotion’s storylines and events.

Finlay’s immediate future includes two high-profile matches: a title defense against Yota Tsuji at Wrestle Kingdom 19 this Saturday and a singles match against AEW’s Brody King the following day at Wrestle Dynasty. These marquee bouts highlight Finlay’s continued importance to NJPW as negotiations about his future unfold.