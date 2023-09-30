Top Stars Expected To Miss WWE’s Return To Saudi Arabia

WWE has a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority, and the company is compensated handsomely for hosting two events in the country each year. The Crown Jewel event, which will take place on Saturday, November 4th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be the company’s second event this year.

WWE held its first 2023 PLE in the country earlier this year with the Night of Champions event. Historically, Saudi shows have aired in the afternoon, and this show is expected to follow suit.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE will tape the SmackDown go-home show a week before the November 3 episode.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE will hold a live event in Rochester, New York on November 4.

WWE will keep some talent in the United States to work the live event, which is a change from previous years when it did not run house shows on this weekend in order to have its top stars available for the Saudi event.