Top WWE Star Expected To Re-Sign With The Company

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that top WWE star Drew McIntyre is expected to re-sign with the company after months of contract negotiations between both sides.

McIntyre wanted to take some time off from the WWE due to not being creatively fulfilled, but he is very much satisfied now with his character and is even considered one of WWE’s top stars alongside Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

McIntyre has been announced for several dates following the expiration of his contract.

The Wrestling Observer also reports that WWE talents are less likely to go to AEW at this point. While there is no exact reason why this is the case, one would assume it would be due to the company’s huge and improving business over the last year, as talents who have re-signed got huge pay rise from their previous contracts.