Trevor Murdoch Talks About Being Loyal To NWA & Billy Corgan Because They Make Him Feel Valued

Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with FOX News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion spoke about how he has remained loyal to Billy Corgan and the National Wrestling Alliance due to feeling valued by the promoter and the company.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how grateful he is to be receiving the types of opportunities he’s been getting with the NWA: “I always, as a wrestler, have always wanted the company that had a boss that just trusted me. To give me opportunities, to let me fail. Billy (Corgan) and the NWA have done that. They have given me the opportunities to go out there, and I tell them what I can do and what I’m gonna do in these matches. And they go, ‘OK, go do it.’ And they give me opportunities to prove that I’m a good wrestler. That I’m willing to go out there and put on a hell of a show and entertain these folks. Whereas, when I’ve worked for other companies, I haven’t gotten those opportunities.”

On how the company, especially president Billy Corgan, make him feel valued and that he will remain loyal to the NWA due to its loyalty to him: “The other situation too is, like, they talk to me. They ask guys’ advice. They treat me like I’m a part of the team. And when you treat me like that, I become the most loyal individual you’ll ever have. I’ll take a bullet for you. If I know that you’re willing to be there for me, to work hard for me and give me every opportunity, then I return that in loyalty. That’s where I’m at with the NWA, and I’ll probably most likely end my career here.”

On his favorite memories with the brand and how he loves getting into the ring with talent that don’t complain and whine: “Here in the NWA, I don’t have any major, like, favorite moment. The whole thing to me is favorable. ’m getting into the ring with like-minded individuals that, I may get crucified, they’re not a bunch of f—ing p—ies. I don’t know how to explain it. I apologize for my language, but I’ve hit some of these guys really hard, and they didn’t come back complaining and whining. They wanted more. And that’s the type of wrestling that I want to deliver to the people. That hard-nosed, bring them to the woodshed, just knock the crap out of each other, old-school pro wrestling.”

Check out the complete interview at FOXNews.com.