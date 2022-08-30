Triple H and Shawn Michaels on Wade Barrett Re-signing with WWE, Barrett Responds

WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H both expressed their happiness in the news that WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett would be re-signing with the company.

Barrett revealed that he has signed a new two-year contract extension with WWE, as PWMania.com previously reported. You can read those comments by clicking here, and you can also check out Barrett’s comments regarding his willingness to compete again in the WWE by clicking here.

With regard to Barrett staying with the business, Michaels tweeted the following:

“Great to have to @StuBennett re-sign with @WWE and remain as one of the voices of #WWENXT each week! His in-ring experience adds an invaluable perspective to our brand and our talent! Thrilled to continue working together, Wade!!!! @WWENXT”

In response to Michaels’ statements, Triple H stated the following:

“Proud to have @StuBennett on our broadcasting team and looking forward to many more years of working together! #WWENXT”

In his response to Michaels, Barrett said he considers it a privilege to work for NXT. Michaels, Michael Cole, and Vic Joseph were also thanked for their contributions:

“It’s a privilege to get to play a small part in such a kick-ass show as #WWENXT. Absolutely the best gig I’ve ever had. Love the show, love the people! Thanks for keeping me around! @ShawnMichaels @MichaelCole @VicJosephWWE [fist emoji]”

Barrett, in his response to Triple H, also wrote the following:

“Thank boss! Thrilled to be on the team.. onwards & upwards! #WWENXT”

Here are the full tweets from Michaels, Triple H and Barrett:

Proud to have @StuBennett on our broadcasting team and looking forward to many more years of working together! #WWENXT https://t.co/7ky8soHkcr — Triple H (@TripleH) August 26, 2022

It’s a privilege to get to play a small part in such a kick-ass show as #WWENXT. Absolutely the best gig I’ve ever had. Love the show, love the people! Thanks for keeping me around! @ShawnMichaels @MichaelCole @VicJosephWWE 👊🏻 https://t.co/ot0xka1Tfy — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 26, 2022