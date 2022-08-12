Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars

A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing.

Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.

According to Fightful Select, WWE officials have said that the returns won’t be stopping soon, implying that more former stars are likely to join the company.

A deal between WWE and Naomi and Sasha Banks for their returns to television has also reportedly been made, according to certain reports, though WWE has not yet confirmed this as of the time of writing.

As PWMania.com previously reported, two former WWE stars who will be backstage at SmackDown may be returning to the company once again.

A top WWE star is also expected to make a return on tonight’s SmackDown.