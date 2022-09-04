Triple H Says There’s More to Come From WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels Reacts to Worlds Collide

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H says the WWE NXT brand has a lot more in store.

After today’s Worlds Collide Premium Live Event, Triple H took to Twitter to praise the NXT and NXT UK Superstars and to look ahead as the NXT brand expands and the NXT Europe brand launches in 2023.

“I have had the privilege of personally seeing the Superstars of #WWENXT and #NXTUK learn and grow through the years. #NXTWorldsCollide is an incredible showcase of what these brands are and what they can and will become in the future. AND THERE IS STILL MORE! @peacockTV,” he wrote.

WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels also commented on some of the different matches on Twitter today.

After their Worlds Collide opener, Michaels praised SmackDown Superstar Ricochet and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

“#NXTWorldsCollide isn’t just about brands but eras of #WWENXT! What a performance from two men who’ve worn the North American title proudly. Hats off to the unbelievable @KingRicochet and congrats to @Carmelo_WWE. What. An. Opener!!!,” he wrote.

Pretty Deadly won the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match at Worlds Collide to unify the NXT Tag Team Titles and the NXT UK Tag Team Titles after Damon Kemp turned on The Creed Brothers. Michaels commented on the match.

“Four of the best from ALL of #WWENXT and now when you ask if #PrettyDeadly are the NEW #NXTTagTitles Champions, there is only one answer… #YESBOY! @KitWilson_PD @EltonPrince_PD,” he wrote.

Michaels also praised the NXT women’s division and commented on Mandy Rose’s reign as Unified NXT Women’s Champion, which she achieved by defeating Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura.

“A great match for the top spot in the #WWENXT’s Women’s division and @WWE_MandyRose continues her dominant reign! #NXTWorldsCollide is showcasing the talent of all of these Superstars!!!!,” Michaels wrote.

Michaels continued to praise the women’s division, congratulating NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on their victory over RAW Superstars Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

“The will to fight with everything you got … FOR everything you got. Congratulations to our champs @wwekayden and @Katana_WWE on successfully defending the #WWENXT #WomensTagTitles! #NXTWorldsCollide,” he wrote.

