Triple H Says Vince McMahon Advised Him to “Be Open to Ideas”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ariel Helwani conducted an interview with WWE’s Triple H for BT Sport in which a variety of topics, including recent changes, Vince McMahon, AEW, and more, were discussed.

Triple H was asked whether Vince McMahon gave him advice before his departure.

“He did, yeah. In some manner, I think for both of us, it’s a tough situation for him. I think in some manner, like, it’s even hard for me to picture now that he’s not in the equation, and he’s not in any way, shape, or form, but it’s hard to think that he’s not there. I think at that moment, it’s hard for him to think about somebody coming in and doing what he’s done for 50 years or whatever successfully better than anybody in the world.”

“So yeah, there was definitely that moment, definitely giving me advice. But I think also in some manner, most of that advice was centered around like, ‘This is what you’ve been sitting next to me learning how to do for 25 years, or whatever that is, and you got this. Just be confident in your decision-making. Listen to people. Be open to ideas. Being collaborative with other people.’ Things like that were just wonderful advice. The truth is, it’s my father-in-law. He’s not involved in the day to day business, but if I had to say to him, like, ‘Man, I find this difficult to deal with’, he would give me some overall advice of like, ‘Just listen to people, work with the team, do these things.’ He’s a wealth of knowledge.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



