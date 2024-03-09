Trish Stratus On What It Would Take For Her To Go Back To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with Gorilla Position on a number of topics including if the feud she had with “The Man” Becky Lynch was her last in-ring appearance in the company.

Stratus said, “I don’t know. It’s a tough one. Since I left, retired in 2006, I always said, ‘Look, number one, if I knew I could come back and do something fans would love, it could challenge me, and it would check some boxes, you know, elevating someone, working with some new talent, doing something that hasn’t been done before, I would come back.”

On watching her matches back to see if she can still go in the ring:

“And if I watched my matches back and I was like, ‘Uh, moving slow, it’s not happening,’ because you never know until you’re back in the ring, believe me. There was a moment where I’d watch, and I was like, ‘Can I still do this?’ Because you can do your own practicing and you can do your own runs at home, but until you get into the ring and do it out there, it’s a big different story.”

What it would take to go back to WWE:

“If I say I go back and stuff, it needs to be for something really great. It needs to be a really great story. I’m all about story, I’m all about character forwarding, and so if it’s a great story that we can put forth, it’s something I certainly would approach. And I know I do have enough gas in the tank, so that’s good to go, I can check that box. It depends on who would be presented to me creatively.”

