Trish Stratus Recalls Turning Down Playboy Offers During WWE Run

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics including turning down offers from Playboy during her run with the company.

Stratus said, “This whole sexy thing is not really my thing, believe it or not.” “They asked me a number of times and I just declined a number of times. This whole sexy thing is not necessarily a natural thing to me, I’m very tomboy, like I look back at some of my interviews and they were like, ‘What’s your favorite? List your lingerie,’ and I’d be like, ‘I wear boxer shorts bitches and I wear tank tops, how about that?’”

“The sexy thing was hard enough for me to pull off, I did that. But to be naked, is just like, ‘No, I’m good, thank you,’ and at the end of the day, I am here to be wrestler.”

You can check out Stratus’ comments in the video below.