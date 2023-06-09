TV Title & 6-Man Tag Title Match Set For ROH TV (6/15/2023)

You can officially pencil in two title matches for next week’s episode of Ring Of Honor television.

During this week’s ROH TV on HonorClub show, a pair of championship matches were made official for next Thursday night’s show.

The matches will see Samoa Joe defend his ROH World Television Championship against Matt Sydal in one-on-one action, as well as The Mogul Embassy putting their ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Championships up-for-grabs against AR Fox, Action Andretti & Darius Martin.

