Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out.

Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.

Following Lethal’s victory over Dax Harwood in a match, the announcement was made. After some interference from Dutt and after grabbing the tights to gain leverage for the pin, Lethal was able to come out on top and win the match.

Click here for complete AEW Dynamite results. Here are some highlights from the segment and match:

