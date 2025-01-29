Two More Names Added To 2025 Jersey J-Cup Tournament

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announced Kevin Knight and Cole Radrick are the latest names to be added to the 2025 Jersey J-Cup Tournament. The event is set to take place on Saturday, February 15th, and Sunday, February 16th, at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Previously announced for the 2025 Jersey J-Cup Tournament, which will air live on TrillerTV+, are TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich, Marcus Mathers, Jack Cartwheel, Fuego del Sol, Alec Price, Arez, Mr. Danger, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd, Sidney Akeem, Leon Slater, Drew Parker, Clark Connors, Rich Swann, Amazing Red, Joey Janela, Atticus Cogar, and Jackson Drake.
