Two More Stars Qualify For TNA Emergence 2024 Ultimate X Match

Two more participants have qualified for the returning Ultimate X match at the upcoming TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view.

During the August 15 episode of TNA iMPACT, Jason Hotch pulled off an upset victory over Ace Austin and Rich Swann, thanks to an assist from John Skyler, to qualify for the match at the upcoming TNA special event.

In the opening match of the 8/15 TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ show, WWE NXT Superstar Riley Osborne of Chase U emerged victorious in an Ultimate X qualifying match that included Chris Bey and the aforementioned Skyler.

Already qualified for the Ultimate X match at the TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view on August 30 is “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Zachary Wentz.