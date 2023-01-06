Two New Matches Added to Impact Hard To Kill Pre-Show

Impact Wrestling has added two pre-show matches to it’s upcoming Hard To Kill PPV event.
NJPW star KUSHIDA returns to Impact Wrestling as he will be involved in a 6 way scramble match that also includes Mike Bailey, Angels, Yuya Uemura, Bhupinder Gujjar and Mike Jackson.
The other pre show match will see Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, and JesSicka (The Death Dollz) taking on Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans.
These matches will air live on Impact Wrestling’s Youtube Channel.
Impact’s Hard To Kill PPV is scheduled for January 13th in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. The event is sold out.
Here is the updated card for Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill PPV:
- Full Metal Mayhem Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Bully Ray (Full Metal Mayhem match)
- Title vs Career Impact Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mickie James (Title vs. career match)
- 4 Team Elimination Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. The Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers), Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin), & Heath & Rhino in an elimination match
- Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Black Taurus
- Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards
- Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann (falls count anywhere)
- Knockouts World Title #1 contender’s match: Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly
- Pre-show Match: The Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
- Pre-show Match: Kushida vs. Mike Bailey vs. Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mike Jackson