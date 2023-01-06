Two New Matches Added to Impact Hard To Kill Pre-Show

Impact Wrestling has added two pre-show matches to it’s upcoming Hard To Kill PPV event.

NJPW star KUSHIDA returns to Impact Wrestling as he will be involved in a 6 way scramble match that also includes Mike Bailey, Angels, Yuya Uemura, Bhupinder Gujjar and Mike Jackson.

The other pre show match will see Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, and JesSicka (The Death Dollz) taking on Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans.

These matches will air live on Impact Wrestling’s Youtube Channel.

Impact’s Hard To Kill PPV is scheduled for January 13th in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. The event is sold out.

Here is the updated card for Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill PPV: