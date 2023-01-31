Two Title Matches Confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 39, Updated Card

WWE WrestleMania 39 will feature Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Ripley triumphed in the Women’s Royal Rumble on Saturday night. She then appeared on Monday night’s episode of RAW to officially announce her choice of Flair as her WrestleMania opponent. As of this writing, Flair has not responded to Ripley, and is unlikely to do so until Friday’s SmackDown.

This is a rematch from WrestleMania 36, when Flair defeated Ripley to win the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

The current WrestleMania 39 card is below, along with footage of Ripley on RAW:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)