Two Top AEW Stars Taking Time Off

Following the All Out pay-per-view event from NOW Arena in Chicago, IL, AEW will be without two of its top stars.

In the opener, Daniel Garcia faced MJF in a singles match. The finish called for MJF to land a low blow, which the referee missed, and then hit the jackknife for the win. After the match, Garcia shook MJF’s hand and delivered a low blow. Garcia hit a second rope piledrive, and MJF was stretchered out.

An Unsanctioned Steel Cage Match featuring Swerve Strickland vs Hangman Page headlined the show. Page finished by stabbing Strickland in the mouth with a needle. Page delivered a chair shot to Swerve’s head, knocking him out. Strickland was also examined by the medical team following the match.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that both MJF and Strickland are taking time off.

Meltzer: “He’s gone. He’s taking time off. I mean, why wouldn’t he lose?”

Bryan Alvarez: “Because he almost never loses, much less twice in a row.”

Meltzer: “He’s taking time off, but he didn’t lose. He ended up getting taken out. And it’s an injury angle, and he’s gonna be gone for a while. Him and Swerve did injury angles and are gonna be gone.”

Alvarez: “Yeah, Swerve should be out for a while after that match, I would think.”

Meltzer: “Yeah, both are. That’s what I heard anyway. I mean, I heard a long time ago that Swerve was going to sign the contract and he was going to get some time off for whatever reason. And this was the angle.”



