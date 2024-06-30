Tyrese Haliburton Comments On His Appearance On Friday’s WWE SmackDown

This past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton make an appearance alongside United States Champion Logan Paul and try to help him win his match against LA Knight and Santos Escobar. However, Knight and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson got the better of them. Brunson stopped Haliburton from interfering in the match, and Knight eventually got the win to qualify for Money in the Bank.

WWE caught up with Paul and Haliburton shortly after the match, and they commented on what went down.