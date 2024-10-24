Update On Hangman Page’s Injury Concern

Hangman Page opened this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite with an in-ring promo following his loss to Jay White at WrestleDream, which cost White his match against Christian Cage last week.

In a promo, he aimed shots at Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson, prompting Colten Gunn to attack Page from behind. White and Robinson made the save. As Page limped away, White cut a promo and announced that he had Page’s phone number. He told Page to ice his leg because they’d be seeing each other very soon.

Fans speculated about whether Page was selling or injured during the segment. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Hangman Page is fine and uninjured.

Bryan Alvarez: “During the brawl, Hangman started limping, and he actually wasn’t limping until the brawl.”

Dave Meltzer: “When he came out, he was walking gingerly, but he was limping bad at the end.”

Alvarez: “He was selling. He got me and apparently a lot of people with that one, but that was selling the Seattle match. So apparently, he’s fine.”

Hangman is limping…🥲 I really hope that's just him selling his leg from WrestleDream🙃 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OxZ2Za2RoB — AIR (@AIRGold_) October 24, 2024

