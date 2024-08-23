Update On Ricky Starks’ Contract Status With AEW

Over the past week or so, it was reported that “Absolute” Ricky Starks’ time with AEW is soon coming to an end and he is heading to WWE NXT once his AEW deal is up. It was also reported that Starks was already a free agent in the competitive professional wrestling market and he has been since July, but that is apparently untrue according to Tony Khan himself.

AEW President Tony Khan participated in the company’s All In media call, during which he discussed several topics, including Starks’ contract status.

Khan said, “Ricky has been a great star in AEW, been a champion here, and has had great matches here. I think very highly of Ricky. He’s somebody that has been here for several years and he’s under contract in AEW. He’s a well-regarded wrestler here in AEW.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)