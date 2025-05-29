Update On The Young Bucks’ Injuries, Not Expected To Miss Much Time

AEW’s Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, better known as The Young Bucks, are reportedly dealing with injuries sustained during their participation in the brutal Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing on May 25, 2025.

According to Fightful Select, both Bucks emerged from the chaotic 12-person bout “injured,” though specific details on the nature of the injuries have not been disclosed. The match saw The Young Bucks team up with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA, and Marina Shafir, only to fall in defeat to the star-studded opposing squad of Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, and Willow Nightingale.

Despite concerns, the report also brought encouraging news — Fightful noted that “we aren’t expecting them to miss much time,” indicating that neither brother is expected to be sidelined long-term.

We join fans in wishing the Jackson brothers a full and speedy recovery. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued updates on The Young Bucks and AEW.