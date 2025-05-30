Jim Ross Plans To Slow Down After Colon Cancer Surgery

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor Jim Ross discussed various topics on his podcast, “Grilling Jr.,” including his future in wrestling as he battles colon cancer.

Ross said, “I’m thinking I’ll really slow down after the surgery. I’ll talk to the doctor, and see what he says. I’ll try to really slow down when this is over. And make a few autograph appearances, which I love to do, and see what Tony Khan’s got ready for me in AEW. I could still do my schedule I had, but I don’t know if anybody else believes that. I believe it. I still would love to do the pay-per-views in AEW, but I don’t know if Tony will want me on, I don’t know.”

On not wanting to retire:

“I don’t plan on retiring. I plan on getting healthy and getting well, and coming back and doing something for somebody. And we’ll see how that works out.”

On whether he plans to be at AEW All In:

“Hell ya, I think so. Why not? The convalescent time to recover is not long.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)