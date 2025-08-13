Mercedes Moné Sends Strong Message To AEW Locker Room

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné has made it clear, if you don’t have the drive to be great in All Elite Wrestling, you don’t belong there.

Speaking on the Marking Out podcast alongside The Hurt Syndicate’s MVP, Moné was asked if she agreed with MVP’s claim that the AEW locker room is full of competitors with something to prove.

She agreed and doubled down, telling anyone who doesn’t share that passion to leave. “I totally agree. If you don’t love it, if you don’t want to even try or grow or be the best, get the f*** out,” Moné stated. “Can I say that? Get out. Get the f*** out. Get the f*** out, because there’s so much talent that want the opportunity in that spot. So, give it to them.”

Moné clarified that her comments weren’t aimed at any one person, but stressed that AEW, which uses the tagline “Where the best wrestle,” should only be home to those committed to helping it grow.

Since joining AEW, “The CEO” has become one of the leading voices in the women’s division. After suffering her first singles loss in the company to AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm at All In: Texas, Moné is now focused on her next challenge.

She will defend her TBS Championship against Alex Windsor at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on August 24.

Check out the complete interview below: