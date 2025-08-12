Backstage Update On Naomi After Being Pulled From WWE Raw

A new update has emerged on WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi, who was pulled from her scheduled title match on Monday Night Raw after being announced as not medically cleared to compete.

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, Naomi was physically backstage at the arena in Quebec City before Monday night’s show. This confirms that WWE’s announcement was not related to travel issues.

The exact reason for Naomi being pulled was reportedly kept very quiet, even from many in the locker room. It is unclear whether she remained backstage once Raw went live on Netflix.

Just hours before the broadcast, WWE canceled Naomi’s Women’s World Championship defense against IYO SKY. Later in the night, commentary hinted that the champion could be out for weeks, putting her Clash in Paris title defense against Stephanie Vaquer on August 31 in jeopardy.

Naomi’s injury comes during a pivotal point in her reign, which began when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the Evolution premium live event in July.