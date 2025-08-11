Judge Orders Release Of Janel Grant’s Medical Records In Vince McMahon-Linked Case

A Connecticut judge has ordered the release of Janel Grant’s medical records from a clinic she claims she was directed to by Vince McMahon, marking the latest development in her ongoing legal fight.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, Connecticut Superior Court Judge David Bothwell ruled on Monday that Dr. Carlon Colker and his Peak Wellness clinic must turn over Grant’s complete medical and billing records.

The order also includes certain communications between the clinic and McMahon or WWE, though the defense has indicated it will object to releasing those communications.

The request is part of a bill of discovery, a procedural move that allows parties to obtain evidence before filing a full lawsuit. Grant alleges McMahon repeatedly sent her to Colker’s clinic, where she was administered unidentified supplements and intravenous infusions.

While Judge Bothwell ordered the release of the medical records, he denied Grant’s request to depose Dr. Colker and his staff at this stage, stating that pre-suit depositions are typically only permitted if a witness might become unavailable — a condition not met here.

The two sides also disputed whether all relevant records had already been provided. Grant’s attorneys claim the materials they’ve received are incomplete or possibly altered, while the judge encouraged both parties to resolve the dispute without further court action.

This state-level discovery case is separate from, but related to, Grant’s high-profile federal lawsuit against McMahon and WWE, which alleges sexual assault and sex trafficking. That case currently hinges on whether it will proceed in court or be moved to private arbitration. In a connected matter, Dr. Colker has filed a defamation lawsuit against Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis.

The full Connecticut Superior Court hearing was livestreamed earlier this week.