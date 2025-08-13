Report: WWE Planning Another Head-To-Head Show Against AEW This Year

WWE has been counter-programming All Elite Wrestling throughout 2025, and a new report indicates that the trend will continue before the year ends.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, fans should expect at least one more head-to-head showdown between the two promotions in 2025.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez revealed he was told of another upcoming instance where WWE will run a show opposite AEW. “I was actually told that there is going to be one other instance this year where WWE is going to be countering an AEW show. I don’t know what it is, but there’s going to be at least one more,” Alvarez said.

This follows the recent announcement that WWE will hold a main roster premium live event in Indianapolis on Saturday, September 20, directly competing with AEW’s All Out pay-per-view in Toronto.

This marks the first time a WWE main roster PLE has gone head-to-head with an AEW PPV.

Throughout the summer, WWE has repeatedly scheduled NXT premium live events on the same days as major AEW shows.

The AEW All In: Texas weekend was countered by WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, NXT Great American Bash, and the all-women’s Evolution 2.

Later this month, on August 24, NXT Heatwave will air live the same night as AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.