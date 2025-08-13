Updated Lineup For WWE NXT Heatwave 2025

Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company has announced an updated lineup for the upcoming Heatwave premium live event (PLE), scheduled for later this month.

Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her TNA Knockouts World Title against Masha Slamovich and The Elegance Brand’s TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Ash by Elegance in a Triple Threat Match.

Previously announced for the show are “The Glamour” Blake Monroe taking on “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace in a singles match, and WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi defending his title against either TNA World Champion Trick Williams or “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans.

Additionally, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) will defend their titles against two members of DarkState, which includes Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 will take place on Sunday, August 24, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.